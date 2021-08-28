Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Huntsman by 1.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Huntsman stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

