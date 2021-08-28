Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 10.9% during the first quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $431,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 768,480 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,256.

SDGR opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

