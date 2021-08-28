Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUN. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 631.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 510,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 440,477 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $4,752,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 38.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

