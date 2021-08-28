Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $84.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

