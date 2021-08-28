Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 447,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 128,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.72. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

