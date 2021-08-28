Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 18,128 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,954 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after buying an additional 7,718,948 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,355,000 after buying an additional 2,073,669 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,539,000 after buying an additional 1,253,579 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,897,000 after buying an additional 1,101,839 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AU opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

