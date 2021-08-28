Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 102.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,507 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.0% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,357 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $12,152,000. Finally, Bislett Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 81.8% in the first quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 868,534 shares of company stock worth $11,628,052. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QRTEA
opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.
