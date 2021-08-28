Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 126 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. BOKF NA raised its stake in IDACORP by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE:IDA opened at $105.63 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

