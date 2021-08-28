Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 562 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,027,000 after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,130. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $236.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.16. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

