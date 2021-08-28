Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 761 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PDC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

