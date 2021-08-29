$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for VEON’s earnings. VEON also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that VEON will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VEON.
VEON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.12.
VEON traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,472,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.20.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
