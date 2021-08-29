-$0.17 EPS Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

CURI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,721 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $16,361,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $5,378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376,103 shares during the period. 15.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $659.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.