$0.21 EPS Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,633 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

KAR opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

