$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 101,547.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 34,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 41,572 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. 464,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,494. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.