$0.35 EPS Expected for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

