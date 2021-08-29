$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.31 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

