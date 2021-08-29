$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,903. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.