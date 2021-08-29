$0.49 EPS Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

TITN traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. 165,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,549. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $3,881,253. Insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 453.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 208,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 104,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 990.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

