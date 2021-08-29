-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.64). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. 645,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Insiders sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $315,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after acquiring an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

