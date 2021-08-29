$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 790.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities cut their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercer International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.72 on Friday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $773.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

