$0.99 EPS Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.00. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.81. 42,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $959.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm's products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance.

