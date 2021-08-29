$1.38 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $103.85. The stock had a trading volume of 216,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,738. Crane has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

