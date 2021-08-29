$1.50 EPS Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.47. American Water Works posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

AWK stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $180.31. 748,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,895. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. 55I LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.