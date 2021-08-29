$103.83 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post $103.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.30 million and the lowest is $101.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $83.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $418.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.40 million to $431.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $472.93 million, with estimates ranging from $452.80 million to $502.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Richard Koo sold 25,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $497,944.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,132.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,718 shares of company stock worth $2,002,558. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 210,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,448. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $926.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

