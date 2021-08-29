103,683 Shares in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 103,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262,399 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 426,362 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,801,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 135,620 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

