$135.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce $135.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.25 billion to $138.31 billion. Walmart posted sales of $134.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $565.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.49 billion to $570.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $577.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $561.56 billion to $585.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.25.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $2,117,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

