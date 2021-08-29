13,621 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,027,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,948. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,223 shares of company stock worth $21,018,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

