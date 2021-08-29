13,621 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BSX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,027,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,948. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.
In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,223 shares of company stock worth $21,018,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
Recommended Story: Quick Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.