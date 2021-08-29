$183.40 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report $183.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.30 million to $188.00 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $156.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $759.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $770.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $961.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDC. William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 302,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

