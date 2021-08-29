19,700 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 694.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

