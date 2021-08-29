$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

American Tower stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.57. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $291.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

