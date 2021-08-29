$28.75 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce $28.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $24.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $116.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $119.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $122.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

ACBI opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $7,040,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $3,552,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

