$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to post sales of $3.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $18.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.59 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $21.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.43. 8,361,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,987,076. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Vipshop by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,444 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in Vipshop by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,464,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 267,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

