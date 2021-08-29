$39.34 Million in Sales Expected for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) to post sales of $39.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.91 million and the highest is $39.77 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year sales of $138.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.16 million to $139.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $252.57 million, with estimates ranging from $195.04 million to $310.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million.

HUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 9,832,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

