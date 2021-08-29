$4.61 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $4.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.70 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $17.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $18.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.30. The stock had a trading volume of 302,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.61.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

