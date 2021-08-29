4,021 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $46,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

NYSE:EXR opened at $183.45 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.09.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.