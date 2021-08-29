421,156 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 421,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,736,000 after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.67 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,195,374.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,054.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

