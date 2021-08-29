$466.70 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce $466.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.00 million and the lowest is $466.20 million. McAfee reported sales of $728.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.77. 463,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in McAfee during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

