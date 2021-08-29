5,762 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

