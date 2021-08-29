5,765 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.12. 641,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.