$58.71 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce sales of $58.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.21 million and the highest is $65.40 million. IMAX posted sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $234.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.45 million to $253.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $931.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.78. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

