6,700 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after buying an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after buying an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $25.66. 17,295,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,394,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

