71,311 Shares in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.10% of AquaBounty Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AquaBounty Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

AQB opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Equities analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

