$8.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,348,484. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,482,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.68. The stock had a trading volume of 470,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,765. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

