97 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,305.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 592.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,189.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.