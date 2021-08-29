Abbot Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,196,000 after acquiring an additional 265,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.05. 2,146,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,510. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

