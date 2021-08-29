Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after buying an additional 332,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,863,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

