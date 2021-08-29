Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 96,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

