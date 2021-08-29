Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $387,097,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,023,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

