Abbot Financial Management Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after buying an additional 191,934 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after buying an additional 42,534 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $8,342,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $1,949,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $46.37. 1,097,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,618. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.22.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

