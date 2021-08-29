Abbot Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.75. 7,684,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,793,295. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

